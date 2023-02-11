Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $5.90 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $11.40.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Niu Technologies from $14.30 to $6.70 in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Niu Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NIU opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. Niu Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $14.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $358.07 million, a P/E ratio of 66.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies ( NASDAQ:NIU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. Its product portfolio includes electric scooters and motorcycles, electric kick-scooters, and e-bikes. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

