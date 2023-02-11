Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Short Interest Up 376.5% in January

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 376.5% from the January 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Nikon Stock Performance

NINOY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.55. 2,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,597. Nikon has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.56.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Nikon had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Nikon will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Nikon

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nikon in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

