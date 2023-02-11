NFT (NFT) Achieves Market Cap of $646,632.56

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One NFT token can now be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NFT has traded up 11% against the US dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $646,632.56 and approximately $6,052.64 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010038 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031731 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00046717 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001892 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019633 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00220256 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002957 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01754131 USD and is down -5.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

