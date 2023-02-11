Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Short Interest Update

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,900 shares, an increase of 112.6% from the January 15th total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.0 days.

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

OTCMKTS EFRTF remained flat at $8.00 during trading hours on Friday. 50 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on EFRTF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.75 to C$11.25 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexus Industrial REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.90.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

