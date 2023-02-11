NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) Short Interest Down 56.4% in January

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the January 15th total of 142,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of NextPlay Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NextPlay Technologies by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,423,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 418,384 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies by 757.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 133,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118,264 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 81,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NextPlay Technologies alerts:

NextPlay Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NXTP stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 35,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,315. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61. NextPlay Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies ( NASDAQ:NXTP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. NextPlay Technologies had a negative return on equity of 60.88% and a negative net margin of 1,295.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that NextPlay Technologies will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

NextPlay Technologies, Inc provides digital advertising services. It operates under the following segments: NextMedia Division, NextFinTech Division, and NextTrip Division. The NextMedia Division consists of HotPlay and Rehnhart/Zappware. The NextFinTech division consists of Longroot and NextBank. The NextTrip division includes NextTrip holdings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextPlay Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextPlay Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.