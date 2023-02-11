Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $215.33.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $195.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $151.01 and a one year high of $217.76. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $1.80. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 25.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Andrew Alford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.57, for a total transaction of $937,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,519 shares in the company, valued at $660,058.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total transaction of $2,813,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $15,012,952.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.57, for a total transaction of $937,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,058.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,700 shares of company stock worth $8,521,300. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

