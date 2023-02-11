New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSAW) Short Interest Down 64.3% in January

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the January 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in New Vista Acquisition by 116.2% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 555,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 298,765 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NASDAQ NVSAW remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Friday. 14,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,707. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08. New Vista Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.50.

