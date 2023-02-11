NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NURO stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32. NeuroMetrix has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $5.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 315,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 19,667 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NeuroMetrix by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroMetrix in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in NeuroMetrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. It focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

