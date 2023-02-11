Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Lowered by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,653,038 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 245,139 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.37% of Netflix worth $545,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,016,347,000 after acquiring an additional 364,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,949,018,000 after acquiring an additional 725,384 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 53.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,072 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,574,217,000 after acquiring an additional 137,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Netflix by 78.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $971,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. KGI Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.00.

NFLX opened at $347.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $324.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $411.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

