Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Short Interest Update

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 681,800 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the January 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 399,362 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Trading Down 15.5 %

NEPT stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 442,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 75.30% and a negative net margin of 149.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

