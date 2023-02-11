Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) Trading Down 3.1%

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 92,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 321,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Nemaura Medical Stock Up 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04.

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nemaura Medical Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of medical device research. It manufactures and commercializes glucose monitoring system, named sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT consists of a disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable wireless transmitter that displays glucose readings at regular five minute intervals with the use of a mobile app.

