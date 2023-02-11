NEAR Protocol (NEAR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $128.04 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and $128.04 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.24 or 0.00010339 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00082306 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00062563 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00023733 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,573,235 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 852,348,003 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.24957113 USD and is down -9.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 219 active market(s) with $246,549,311.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

