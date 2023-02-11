National Bank Financial Increases Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to C$240.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$238.00 to C$240.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IFCZF. UBS Group lowered Intact Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered Intact Financial from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IFCZF opened at $143.58 on Tuesday. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $157.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.63 and its 200 day moving average is $147.04.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corp. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United Kingdom and International, and United States. The Canada segment consists of personal auto and properties, and commercial lines.

