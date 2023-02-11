Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the January 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Naked Wines Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NWINF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,884. Naked Wines has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Naked Wines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Naked Wines Company Profile

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019. Naked Wines plc was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwich, the United Kingdom.

