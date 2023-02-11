NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) Short Interest Update

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a decline of 51.5% from the January 15th total of 165,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NaaS Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NaaS Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of NaaS Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NaaS Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NAAS traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.03. The company had a trading volume of 170,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,215. NaaS Technology has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06.

NaaS Technology Company Profile

NaaS Technology, Inc operates as an electric vehicle charging service provider. The firm maintains the largest EV charging network in China in terms of the charging volume transacted through its charging network for third-party charging station operators, and the number of public DCFCs (direct current fast charger with 30kW power output or more) connected to its network.

