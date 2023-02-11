My DeFi Pet 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $785,366.89 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for about $0.0641 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $785,366.89 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,627 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

