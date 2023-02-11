MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,831,000 after acquiring an additional 554,280 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,044,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,299,315,000 after acquiring an additional 260,003 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 25.9% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,329,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 59.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,698,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,217 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE CNI opened at $119.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $80.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.30. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 37.83%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNI. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.