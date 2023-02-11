MQS Management LLC Sells 3,716 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

MQS Management LLC reduced its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 17,311.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Diageo by 119.4% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Motco raised its stake in Diageo by 55.4% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Diageo Price Performance
Shares of DEO stock opened at $171.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $212.33.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diageo (DEO)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.