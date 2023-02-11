MQS Management LLC Sells 3,716 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

MQS Management LLC reduced its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 17,311.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Diageo by 119.4% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Motco raised its stake in Diageo by 55.4% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of DEO stock opened at $171.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $212.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Diageo Company Profile

Several research firms have issued reports on DEO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.09) to GBX 4,200 ($50.49) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($46.88) to GBX 3,600 ($43.27) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($60.22) to GBX 5,100 ($61.31) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($37.99) to GBX 2,750 ($33.06) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,081.00.

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.