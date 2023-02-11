MQS Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of JAZZ opened at $150.01 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $125.36 and a 1 year high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.82.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.18. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $940.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $29,418.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,345.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $29,418.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,345.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $82,543.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,984.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,195 shares of company stock valued at $2,508,173. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

