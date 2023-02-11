MQS Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after buying an additional 20,496 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 67.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PBH. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $59.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.38 and a 200-day moving average of $57.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $67.45.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.84 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

