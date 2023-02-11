MQS Management LLC Invests $260,000 in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in Barings BDC by 3,008.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Barings BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Barings BDC Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BBDC opened at $8.65 on Friday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $941.38 million, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $56.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Barings BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.