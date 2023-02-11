MQS Management LLC Invests $254,000 in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 57.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Genpact by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Genpact by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,273,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the first quarter valued at $2,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:G opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average of $46.18. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $48.85.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 25.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

G has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genpact news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $122,635.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,941.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,631,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $122,635.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,941.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,928 shares of company stock valued at $14,423,797. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.