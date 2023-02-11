MQS Management LLC Invests $242,000 in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 104.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 21,454 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 932,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after purchasing an additional 19,099 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 9.8% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 36,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.8% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 602,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 21,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 264,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average is $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.85 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In related news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $147,539.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,199.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $147,539.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,199.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $47,503.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 376,499 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

