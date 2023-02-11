MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Downgraded by DNB Markets to Hold

DNB Markets cut shares of MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MPC Container Ships ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPZZF opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85. MPC Container Ships ASA has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $3.76.

MPC Container Ships ASA Company Profile

MPC Container Ships ASA engages in the provision of container tonnage, with a focus on small to mid-size containerships. It is involved in the operation of a portfolio of container ships serving intra-regional trade lanes on fixed-rate charters. The company was founded on January 9, 2017 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

