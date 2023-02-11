MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Downgraded by DNB Markets to Hold

DNB Markets cut shares of MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
MPC Container Ships ASA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MPZZF opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85. MPC Container Ships ASA has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $3.76.
MPC Container Ships ASA Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MPC Container Ships ASA (MPZZF)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for MPC Container Ships ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MPC Container Ships ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.