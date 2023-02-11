Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.10-$11.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.65 billion-$9.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.54 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.10-11.22 EPS.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 5.6 %

MSI stock traded up $14.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $271.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,397,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $275.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.60.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.76%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $285.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 3,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $778,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,980.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 39,125 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $10,254,662.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,919,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 3,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $778,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,980.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,825 shares of company stock valued at $25,099,492. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 881.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 7.1% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Articles

