Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.02-$2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion-$2.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.10-$11.22 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Motorola Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $285.67.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI stock traded up $14.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $271.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,053. The stock has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.60. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $778,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,980.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 39,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $10,254,662.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,919,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $778,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,510 shares in the company, valued at $391,980.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,825 shares of company stock worth $25,099,492. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 881.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

