Motive Capital Corp II (NYSE:MTVC) Short Interest Update

Motive Capital Corp II (NYSE:MTVC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 1,027.3% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Motive Capital Corp II Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MTVC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.35. 362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,746. Motive Capital Corp II has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10.

Get Motive Capital Corp II alerts:

Institutional Trading of Motive Capital Corp II

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Motive Capital Corp II in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Motive Capital Corp II by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Motive Capital Corp II in the 1st quarter worth $496,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Motive Capital Corp II in the 2nd quarter worth $1,390,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Motive Capital Corp II by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 186,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 32,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About Motive Capital Corp II

Motive Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial software and information services companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motive Capital Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motive Capital Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.