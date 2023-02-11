Morgan Stanley Raises WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Price Target to $6.00

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $5.75 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WisdomTree Stock Performance

WT stock opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59. WisdomTree has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. WisdomTree had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WisdomTree will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

About WisdomTree

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

(Get Rating)

WisdomTree, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on October 1, 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.