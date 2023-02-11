Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Up 721.4% in January

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 721.4% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIF. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the second quarter worth $1,750,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 498,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 550,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,307,000 after acquiring an additional 25,298 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 10.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 22,666 shares during the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.24. The company had a trading volume of 14,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,077. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23.
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Cuts Dividend
About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund (IIF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.