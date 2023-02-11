Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Short Interest Down 47.5% in January

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the January 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance
MSD traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,655. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.57. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $8.95.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.
