Morgan Stanley Downgrades Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

AGRO stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. Adecoagro has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $13.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $386.06 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adecoagro will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy, Land Transformation, and Corporate. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

