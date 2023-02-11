Moreno Evelyn V Sells 4,473 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE LOW traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $207.58. 359,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,381. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.73. The company has a market capitalization of $128.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.58.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.