Monero (XMR) Achieves Market Cap of $2.87 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. In the last seven days, Monero has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.87 billion and approximately $99.57 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $157.49 or 0.00725173 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,715.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.40 or 0.00434643 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015379 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00098235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.07 or 0.00575873 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00187672 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,238,748 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

