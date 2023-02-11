Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare updated its FY23 guidance to $19.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $19.75- EPS.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $304.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $316.52 and its 200 day moving average is $329.33. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $374.00.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,194.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,700.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,194.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $335,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 36.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,992.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.86.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

