Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Announces Earnings Results

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 4.7 %

MHK stock opened at $115.77 on Friday. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $87.01 and a one year high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.51 and its 200 day moving average is $106.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 385.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,033,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,173,000 after acquiring an additional 112,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,788,000 after purchasing an additional 35,043 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after acquiring an additional 364,085 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,161,000 after acquiring an additional 218,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $96,936,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

