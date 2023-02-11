Mizuho Boosts DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $85.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $75.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $84.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.64. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,225,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,656 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,748,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,001,000 after acquiring an additional 248,962 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,949,000 after acquiring an additional 635,732 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,276,000 after acquiring an additional 218,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

