Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 7,465 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 948,475 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 7,465 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of TJX Companies worth $58,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.12 and its 200 day moving average is $71.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading

