Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,322 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Deere & Company worth $88,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.1% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.4 %

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $417.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.68. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.57%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.