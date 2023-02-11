Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 11,831 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,831 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $69,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $100.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.97 and a 200-day moving average of $93.53. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Further Reading

