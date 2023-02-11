Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 1,248 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 304,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $62,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,295,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,972 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,022,000 after buying an additional 1,859,981 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,233,000 after buying an additional 451,493 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 99.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 859,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,905,000 after buying an additional 427,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 526.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,792,000 after acquiring an additional 252,343 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.53.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.
