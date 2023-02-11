Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,297,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Walt Disney worth $122,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 21,374 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Walt Disney by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 368,440 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,755,000 after buying an additional 25,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athena Investment Management raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 5,652 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.60. 7,360,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,159,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $156.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.39 and its 200 day moving average is $102.02.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.89.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

