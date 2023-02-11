Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.
Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance
Shares of NERV stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 43,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,905. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.10.
Institutional Trading of Minerva Neurosciences
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NERV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 66,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,612 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
