Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NERV stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 43,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,905. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.10.

Institutional Trading of Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.17. Equities research analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -6.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NERV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 66,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,612 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

