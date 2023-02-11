MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Stock Price Up 0.8%

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) shares rose 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 31,373 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 72,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.
MIND Technology Stock Up 0.8 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.56.
MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.88 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of MIND Technology
About MIND Technology
MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business consists of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.
Featured Stories
