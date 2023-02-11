MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Stock Price Up 0.8%

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) shares rose 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 31,373 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 72,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

MIND Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.56.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.88 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MIND Technology stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in MIND Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MIND Get Rating ) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,478 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC owned approximately 1.03% of MIND Technology worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business consists of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

