Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.55-8.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $43.55-$43.95 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mettler-Toledo International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Mettler-Toledo International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,396.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD stock traded down $21.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,513.31. The stock had a trading volume of 163,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,219. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,609.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,496.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,353.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.53 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total value of $333,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267 shares in the company, valued at $396,318.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total transaction of $9,615,257.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $105,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total value of $333,976.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,318.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,026 shares of company stock worth $41,416,937 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

