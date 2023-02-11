Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 285.7% from the January 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Meiji Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MEJHY traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.14. 819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590. Meiji has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90.
Meiji Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meiji (MEJHY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Meiji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meiji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.