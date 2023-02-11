MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on MediWound from $5.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Maxim Group began coverage on MediWound in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on MediWound from $6.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.40.

MediWound Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of MediWound stock opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. MediWound has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $74.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.71.

Institutional Trading of MediWound

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MediWound will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth $2,663,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth $1,775,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediWound by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 562,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediWound by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth $405,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in January 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

