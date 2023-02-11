MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Short Interest Up 235.8% in January

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2023

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWDGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, an increase of 235.8% from the January 15th total of 17,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDWD shares. Cowen upped their price target on MediWound from $6.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com raised MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on MediWound from $5.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on MediWound in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

MediWound Stock Performance

Shares of MDWD stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $12.78. 21,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,621. MediWound has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.71.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MediWound will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MediWound in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound in the third quarter worth $405,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in MediWound by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 562,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MediWound by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MediWound in the third quarter worth $1,775,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MediWound

(Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in January 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.