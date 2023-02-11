MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Short Interest Up 235.8% in January

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, an increase of 235.8% from the January 15th total of 17,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDWD shares. Cowen upped their price target on MediWound from $6.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com raised MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on MediWound from $5.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on MediWound in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

MediWound Stock Performance

Shares of MDWD stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $12.78. 21,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,621. MediWound has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MediWound will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MediWound in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound in the third quarter worth $405,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in MediWound by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 562,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MediWound by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MediWound in the third quarter worth $1,775,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in January 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

