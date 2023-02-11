MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Issues Earnings Results

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDU opened at $30.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average of $29.86. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. MDU Resources Group has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $32.19.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages recently commented on MDU. Bank of America lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter worth $124,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 37,018 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $771,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 131,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 32,930 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

