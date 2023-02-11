Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.57-$1.57 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.62 billion-$27.62 billion.

Mazda Motor Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.91. 51,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.42. Mazda Motor has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $4.77. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. Mazda Motor had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Mazda Motor will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have commented on MZDAY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mazda Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Nomura raised Mazda Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through the following segments: Japan, North America, Europe, and Other Areas. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

