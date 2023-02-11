Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Maximus updated its FY23 guidance to $4.00-4.30 EPS.

MMS opened at $83.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Maximus has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $85.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

In related news, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $127,656.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,658 shares in the company, valued at $968,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy purchased 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $400,584.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at $7,622,287.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $127,656.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,625.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Maximus by 14.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Maximus by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Maximus by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Maximus in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMS shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

